North Las Vegas

Passenger dies in crash with unlicensed teen driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2022 - 7:28 am
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
An 18-year-old woman died after a late Sunday night crash in North Las Vegas that police said involved an unlicensed teen driver.

A silver Honda sedan and a gray Jeep SUV crashed around 11:24 p.m. near East San Miguel Avenue and North 5th Street, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall.

“The Honda, driven by an unlicensed 16 year-old female, failed to stop at the stop sign and got T-boned by the Jeep,” Wall wrote.

The passenger in the Honda, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

It was unclear whether the driver was detained following the crash.

The woman who died is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

