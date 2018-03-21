Raiders donate to North Las Vegas Boys and Girls Club

Squeals of teenage excitement and giggles of nervous laughter welcomed Oakland Raiders alumni Roy Hart and Chris McLemore Tuesday afternoon, but not because of who they were. It was because of what they had done.

The former football players, along with representatives from the Raiders Foundation, Raising Cane’s and Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada were there to present a gift to the James Boys & Girls Club in North Las Vegas.

The donation included new furniture, computers and televisions for the club’s teen center and computer lab. Black leather couches matched the fresh black and silver wallpaper emblazoned with the Raiders logo.

The last time computers at the club had been updated was 2008, said Andy Bischel, CEO Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

“It’s been a while and it’s very needed,” Bischel said. “It was great to walk into the new teen room. It was like a new car smell … It was awesome.”

Every computer was in use and the television already had a game of Madden NFL 18 fired up within minutes of the doors opening.

“This is wonderful,” said Tracey Tate, 14. They painted the walls. We got an Xbox One. That’s like $300. Right now I can’t get an Xbox One because that’s too much money.”

“Best club in Las Vegas!” another kid shouted.

