Taylor narrowly leads in North Las Vegas City Council race

Candidate Ruth Garcia Anderson poses for a photo at the Las Vegas Review Journal in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Candidate Robert Taylor poses for a photo at the Las Vegas Review Journal in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert “Twixx” Taylor was narrowly leading in a race for the Ward 2 seat on the North Las Vegas City Council, according to initial results released on Tuesday evening.

Taylor declined to comment on the intitial results, saying that he would wait until more votes are counted.

Ruth Garcia-Anderson, the incumbent councilwoman who was appointed by the City Council in 2022 after Ward 2 councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown became the city’s mayor, also said that once every ballot is counted, she hopes to move forward to address the needs of residents.

“It shows how closely balanced our district is and the importance of every single vote,” said Garcia-Anderson, who is the first Latina to hold a seat on the council.

Garcia-Anderson came to North Las Vegas 12 years ago from Oregon, where she managed apartments that also housed refugees. She focused on safety and infrastructure during her term.

Taylor, born and raised in North Las Vegas, is a small business owner. Taylor ran for mayor in 2022 but did not get enough votes to proceed to a runoff election.

Taylor campaigned on hiring more police officers and bringing more arts-centered entertainment and sports businesses to North Las Vegas.

Ward 2 encompasses the North Las Vegas Airport and properties south of Cheyenne Avenue.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.