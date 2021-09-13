103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
North Las Vegas

Work continues to put out fire at Republic Services facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 6:21 am
 
Updated September 13, 2021 - 2:58 pm
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility on ...
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility on Monday. (K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Monday. (David Guzman / L ...
North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at Republic Services recycling plant on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (David Guzman / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Monday. (Glenn Puit / Las ...
Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments assist with an early morning fire at Republic Services recycling plant on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility on ...
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility on Monday. (K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility Mo ...
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Fire officials said hundreds of cardboard bails burned. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility Mo ...
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Fire officials said hundreds of cardboard bails burned. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility Mo ...
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Fire officials said hundreds of cardboard bails burned. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility Mo ...
The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Fire officials said hundreds of cardboard bails burned. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Workers wait as the North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recyc ...
Workers wait as the North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Fire officials said hundreds of cardboard bails burned. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The North Las Vegas Fire Department continued to work Monday afternoon to extinguish a massive fire at a recycling plant that is believed to have been started by an improperly discarded flammable item.

North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said the fire started outdoors at the Republic Services recycling facility, located at 360 W. Cheyenne Ave., just after 5 a.m. in “bales of cardboard.” It later spread into the facility as well.

In a later update, Galloway said investigators believed the fire started when a load of recyclables with a flammable item in it was dropped off at the facility by truck, igniting hundreds of bales of cardboard.

“You might have had some batteries in there,” Galloway said. “You could have had someone (who) put a cigarette in it.”

He said 60 firefighters from North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Clark County were fighting the fire, which was expected to continue to burn into the evening.

“We are using Republic Services heavy equipment,” said North Las Vegas Deputy Fire Chief Gary Stover. “They have big front-end loaders that when they push on the bales, the bands that hold the bales together will break and the product will separate. Then, they kind of drag it around and separate it so we can get to the fire and continue to extinguish it.”

Stover described the process as “very labor intensive.”

In a statement, Republic Services said there were no injuries.

“We are thankful that there were no injuries in the fire this morning at our recycling facility and grateful for the quick response from local fire departments,” the statement said. “All Republic Services employees at the facility are unharmed and accounted for. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we are cooperating with local authorities.”

Michael Stanford lives nearby, off Revere Street.

“I woke up and I saw the big plumes of smoke stretching out over the horizon,” Stanford said. “So, I took my bike and wanted to come see it.”

He rode his bike to the scene and observed a massive black cloud of smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters were perched on a truck ladder above the fire, dousing the burning cardboard with a steady stream of water.

“It’s kind of crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Lions’ miracle cover highlights day for ’dogs
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Lions’ miracle cover highlights day for ’dogs
2
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
3
Massive fire at Republic Services facility in North Las Vegas
Massive fire at Republic Services facility in North Las Vegas
4
Raiders-Ravens MNF showdown brings prime time traffic along with it
Raiders-Ravens MNF showdown brings prime time traffic along with it
5
What’s left for Sammy Hagar? A rooftop concert on the Strip
What’s left for Sammy Hagar? A rooftop concert on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST