83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Pedestrian fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 10:24 pm
 
A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck in North Las Vegas in a suspected hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

At around 8:20 p.m. a female pedestrian was found lying in the road near East Cheyenne Avenue and Van Der Meer Street. She died at the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said she was walking outside of a marked crosswalk and on Cheyenne when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading east on Cheyenne. The vehicle continued driving. Police did not provide the approximate age of the pedestrian.

Anyone with information may call 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
2
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
3
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
4
Las Vegas has the 2 most-photographed restaurants in US
Las Vegas has the 2 most-photographed restaurants in US
5
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man dies after auto-pedestrian collision near Downtown Summerlin
Man dies after auto-pedestrian collision near Downtown Summerlin
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Pedestrian in east Las Vegas crash that killed dog dies from injuries
Pedestrian in east Las Vegas crash that killed dog dies from injuries
Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says
Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck