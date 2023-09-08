Pedestrian fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Van Der Meer Street.

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck in North Las Vegas in a suspected hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

At around 8:20 p.m. a female pedestrian was found lying in the road near East Cheyenne Avenue and Van Der Meer Street. She died at the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said she was walking outside of a marked crosswalk and on Cheyenne when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading east on Cheyenne. The vehicle continued driving. Police did not provide the approximate age of the pedestrian.

Anyone with information may call 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.