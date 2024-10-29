Pickleball tournament to be held in honor of Reba the bulldog

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project is hosting a pickleball tournament next month in remembrance of Reba the bulldog, whose death garnered attention on social media.

A local animal rescue is hosting a pickleball tournament next month in honor of Reba the bulldog, whose story garnered attention on social media after she was left to die in a taped-shut plastic tub in July.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project announced Sunday that the shelter, in partnership with Red Rock Country Club, will host a pickleball tournament on Sunday, Nov. 23 “in remembrance of Reba the Bulldog,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Proceeds from the event will go to the rescue, the rescue said.

The shelter said the Justice For Reba Pickleball Tournament will also include test drives from Tesla, alcohol samples from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and special items and vacation packages available through raffle and silent auctions.

The event, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., is co-ed and all genders are welcome to play, the shelter said.

To reserve a spot in the tournament or for information about sponsorship packages, visit the following link.

The Metropolitan Police Department is still looking for the suspects connected to Reba’s death, and is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who can help solve the case. A video of the suspects was released earlier this month by the department that shows two people taking a bin out of a Kia Forte and leaving it near a dumpster.

