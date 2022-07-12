Pilot killed in Boulder City aircraft crash identified

A single-engine EXTRA EA-300 went down shortly before 9 a.m. July 3 on terrain near U.S. Highway 95 and Spring Canyon Road, about 3 miles southwest of Boulder City Municipal Airport.

Investigators work the scene where a small aircraft crashed, killing its pilot, near Boulder City, on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A pilot killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Boulder City airport earlier July 3 has been identified as Ross Scanio.

The Clark County coroner’s office, which identified the 58-year-old on Monday, did not know his city of residence.

Scanio, who was the only person aboard, died at the scene, officials said.

FAA records show that the aircraft, an aerobatic plane manufactured in 1996, was registered to a Las Vegas man, who is not Scanio.

A Ross Scanio is registered with the FAA as an airline transport pilot, records show.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were investigating the wreck, officials said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

