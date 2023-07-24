Pink breaks out all over Vegas as ‘Barbie’ debuts — PHOTOS

Fans all over the Las Vegas Valley celebrated and partied with the theatrical release of the “Barbie” movie, which hit theaters nationwide this weekend.

Scarlett Garcia, 9, poses for a photo with Barbie inside of a life-size doll box at a Barbie themed party for children and their mothers on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lilly’s Content Studio in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashley Crytzer takes a selfie at a Barbie movie premiere party on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Wassa Wear Boutique in Enterprise. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rene Castaneda, left, and Natalie Johnson chat with friends during the Think Pink Barbie party on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Millennium Fandom Bar in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victoria Porter struts down the runway at a premiere party for the new Barbie movie on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Wassa Wear Boutique in Enterprise. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emsley Driscoll, left, and Sophia O’Neil wear their sneakers with long pink dresses at a Barbie movie premiere party on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Wassa Wear Boutique in Enterprise. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Emsley

Jade Jolie, a drag queen who was featured on season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, rides around in a mini pink convertible at a Barbie themed drag show brunch on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at The Garden in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amanda Williams orders a drink from the bar while dressed as a vintage Barbie during the Think Pink Barbie party on Satday, July 22, 2023, at the Millennium Fandom Bar in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A balloon shaped like Barbie in her pink convertible is seen on the ground at a premiere party for the new Barbie movie on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Wassa Wear Boutique in Enterprise. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lennon Tuck, 4, left, Penelope Cope, 4, middle, and Presley Cope, 3, sit at a Barbie themed table with their snack boxes while attending a Barbie themed party for children and their mothers on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lilly’s Content Studio in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emsley Driscoll, front, laughs with Sophia O’Neil during a premiere party for the new Barbie movie on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Wassa Wear Boutique in Enterprise. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A workout class, including Kelsey Kapman, front, participates in a Barbie themed cardio dance session on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Vibe 28 in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People sit for a showing of the new Barbie movie as part of a special private screening party on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at AMC Town Square 18 in Enterprise.

Brynli Monroe wears a Barbie vest at a premiere party for the new Barbie movie on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Wassa Wear Boutique in Enterprise. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kurt Razon wears a costume based on Ken’s cowboy outfit in the new Barbie movie on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Town Square Las Vegas in Enterprise. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Barbie themed party for children and their mothers, which featured an appearance from Barbie herself, is seen on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lilly’s Content Studio in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shay Mareno poses at one of the Barbie photo ops that were set up at Stadium Swim in honor of the new movie on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Circa in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jax Angela blows bubbles at a Barbie movie premiere party on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Wassa Wear Boutique in Enterprise. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A group of women who had just finished seeing the new Barbie movie pose as dolls outside of the movie theatre on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at AMC Town Square 18 in Enterprise.

Shelia Victor, left, and her husband, Jeff Victor, pose like dolls at a Barbie themed photo op set up at Stadium Swim as part of a celebration of the new Barbie movie coming out on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Circa in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Barbie themed party for children and their mothers is seen on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lilly’s Content Studio in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tamisha Iman, a drag queen who was featured on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, rolls around in roller skates while performing at a Barbie themed drag show brunch on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at The Garden in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barbie reads “The Three Little Pigs” to a group of young girls at a Barbie themed event for mothers and their children on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lilly’s Content Studio in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jade Jolie, a drag queen who was featured on season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, performs with a mannequin head in hand at a Barbie themed drag show brunch on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at The Garden in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Delaina Fletcher, left, Jacquline Criz, and Troy Criz have a conversation while dressed like dolls during the Think Pink Barbie party on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Millennium Fandom Bar in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Courtney Richardson, left, and Nick Burns dress as Barbie and Ken from the rollerblading scene in the new Barbie movie during the Think Pink Barbie party on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Millennium Fandom Bar in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lila Tov, right, walks around as a Barbie who only has one shoe as Nick Burns, left, and Courtney Richardson rollerblade in their rollerblading Barbie and Ken costumes from the new Barbie movie during the Think Pink Barbie party on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Millennium Fandom Bar in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Britney Waite points to a friend while dressed as the Perfect day Barbie from the new Barbie movie during the Think Pink Barbie party on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Millennium Fandom Bar in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Angelique Gorges, left, and Gisele Henry look at Gorges’ phone while hosting a Barbie themed workout session on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Vibe 28 in Henderson. Gorges owns Vibe 28. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sabrina Plaisance-Sia, a wedding officiant who dresses as special characters and celebrities for weddings, poses next to a pink Cadillac while dressed up as Barbie on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas. Plaisance-Sia is dressing as Barbie for couples who wish to have a Barbie themed wedding. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elliott with 2 Ts, a drag queen who was featured on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, collects tips during a performance to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus at a Barbie themed drag show brunch on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at The Garden in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman wears a pink cowgirl hat and uses a fan during a Barbie themed drag show brunch on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at The Garden in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The City of Sin transformed into Barbie Land for a weekend, and there was no shortage of the color pink.

Fans all over the Las Vegas Valley celebrated the theatrical release of the “Barbie” movie, which hit theaters nationwide July 21 and select theaters in Las Vegas on July 20.

People attended parties, special premieres, drag shows, cosplay events, and more.

The largest activation was Circa, which took a page out of Barbie Land and transformed into the “Dream Hotel” for the weekend, featured the 438-foot hotel tower and pool lights at the Stadium Swim lit pink. The resort also offered Barbie-inspired cocktails like the Dream Daiquiri and the Dream Shot, consisting of pink vodka, watermelon vodka, citrus and cranberry juice.

“I was super excited to have the day off and come here this weekend,” Ellesse Farner said about the special Barbie photo ops available at Circa. “I just love how everything is pink.”

The Barbie festivities continued Thursday with a Barbie workout party at Vibe 28 in Henderson, as well as at the Party Jockey’s Barbie Premiere Party at the Wassa Wear Boutique in Town Square Las Vegas.

On Saturday, the Millennium Fandom Bar hosted the Think Pink! Ultimate Barbie Party for Barbie and Ken cosplayers, or for anyone just wearing pink. Any cosplayers in need of a Barbie-themed wedding could get hitched at the Little Vegas Chapel with the Barbie Dream Wedding package for $599.

Barbie girls looking for photo opportunities with Barbie found them at Lilly’s Content Studio as My Tentastic Parties hosted the Barbie Mommy & Me Soiree. Barbie herself made an appearance and read “The Three Little Pigs” to children in attendance before posing for photos with them inside a life-size Barbie doll box.

The Barbie Brunch Weekend hosted a drag brunch at the garden Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. A nighttime Barbie-themed drag show hosted by Jade Jolie and Jaymes Mansfield, both alums of RuPaul’s Drag Race, was also held at The Garden on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m.