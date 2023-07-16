100°F
Local

Police: Homeless man’s death considered suspicious

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2023 - 9:56 pm
 
Updated July 15, 2023 - 10:47 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless man’s death in downtown Las Vegas Saturday night is being considered suspicious by police.

At around 6:05 p.m., a homeless man was found dead on a pedestrian bridge in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

Lourenco said homicide detectives responded and were still on scene as of 10:45 p.m., but that it would be considered suspicious pending the result of an autopsy.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

