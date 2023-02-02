59°F
Local

Police investigate body found in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2023 - 2:22 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in Summerlin on Thursday.

Details were scarce. A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said police were called at 5:10 a.m. and that the investigation was ongoing Thursday afternoon.

“We are conducting a dead body investigation near Fox Hill Drive and Seborga Avenue,”a public information officer said in an email.

Fox Hill and Seborga is in Summerlin West and is northwest of West Charleston Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

No further details were immediately available.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

