Police, students shed calories in advance of major eating holiday — PHOTOS

Members of several Las Vegas Valley police departments and some high school students got an early start on Saturday.

Ryan Harden, a Coronado High School student, rips the flag off of Kaleb Friedman, North Las Vegas K9 officer, during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kaleb Friedman, North Las Vegas K9 officer, dodges Korey Hardison, a Canyon Springs High School student, during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lorenzo Jackson, a Mojave High School student, runs past Brent Palmer, North Las Vegas corrections officer, during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Retired NFL player Brandon Marshall coaches the high school team during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department is held at Legacy High School on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marquesion Floyde, a Coronado High School student, is cheered on by his teammates after intercepting the ball during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer Javhion Wood, representing the Henderson Police Department, runs the ball down the field during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Retired NFL player Brandon Marshall coaches the high school team during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer Javhion Wood, representing the Henderson Police Department, takes down the flag of a high school opponent during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department is held at Legacy High School on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sergeant Marcus Cook speaks with the rest of his team during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sergeant Marcus Cook runs the ball down the field during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department is held at Legacy High School on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Glenn, North Las Vegas corrections officer, runs the ball down the field during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anthony Bajalia, North Las Vegas police officer, is nearly tackled by Isaiah Colbert, a Coronado High School student, during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Elite Sapphires Dance Company performs during halftime of the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Exercise before or usually after a Thanksgiving meal is a good practice, doctors say.

Members of several Las Vegas Valley police departments and some high school students got an early start on Saturday.

They engaged in the third annual Turkey Bowl in a game of flag football in North Las Vegas.

We’re not aware of who won or if a score was kept.

But, certainly, some weight was lost in advance of the holiday.

Here are photos from the game.