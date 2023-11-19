Police, students shed calories in advance of major eating holiday — PHOTOS
Members of several Las Vegas Valley police departments and some high school students got an early start on Saturday.
Exercise before or usually after a Thanksgiving meal is a good practice, doctors say.
They engaged in the third annual Turkey Bowl in a game of flag football in North Las Vegas.
We’re not aware of who won or if a score was kept.
But, certainly, some weight was lost in advance of the holiday.
Here are photos from the game.