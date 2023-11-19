64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Police, students shed calories in advance of major eating holiday — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2023 - 4:41 pm
 
Ryan Harden, a Coronado High School student, rips the flag off of Kaleb Friedman, North Las Veg ...
Ryan Harden, a Coronado High School student, rips the flag off of Kaleb Friedman, North Las Vegas K9 officer, during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaleb Friedman, North Las Vegas K9 officer, dodges Korey Hardison, a Canyon Springs High School ...
Kaleb Friedman, North Las Vegas K9 officer, dodges Korey Hardison, a Canyon Springs High School student, during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lorenzo Jackson, a Mojave High School student, runs past Brent Palmer, North Las Vegas correcti ...
Lorenzo Jackson, a Mojave High School student, runs past Brent Palmer, North Las Vegas corrections officer, during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Retired NFL player Brandon Marshall coaches the high school team during the third annual Turkey ...
Retired NFL player Brandon Marshall coaches the high school team during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Pol ...
The third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department is held at Legacy High School on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marquesion Floyde, a Coronado High School student, is cheered on by his teammates after interce ...
Marquesion Floyde, a Coronado High School student, is cheered on by his teammates after intercepting the ball during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officer Javhion Wood, representing the Henderson Police Department, runs the ball down the fiel ...
Officer Javhion Wood, representing the Henderson Police Department, runs the ball down the field during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Retired NFL player Brandon Marshall coaches the high school team during the third annual Turkey ...
Retired NFL player Brandon Marshall coaches the high school team during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officer Javhion Wood, representing the Henderson Police Department, takes down the flag of a hi ...
Officer Javhion Wood, representing the Henderson Police Department, takes down the flag of a high school opponent during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Pol ...
The third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department is held at Legacy High School on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sergeant Marcus Cook speaks with the rest of his team during the third annual Turkey Bowl betwe ...
Sergeant Marcus Cook speaks with the rest of his team during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sergeant Marcus Cook runs the ball down the field during the third annual Turkey Bowl between L ...
Sergeant Marcus Cook runs the ball down the field during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Pol ...
The third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department is held at Legacy High School on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Michael Glenn, North Las Vegas corrections officer, runs the ball down the field during the thi ...
Michael Glenn, North Las Vegas corrections officer, runs the ball down the field during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Anthony Bajalia, North Las Vegas police officer, is nearly tackled by Isaiah Colbert, a Coronad ...
Anthony Bajalia, North Las Vegas police officer, is nearly tackled by Isaiah Colbert, a Coronado High School student, during the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Elite Sapphires Dance Company performs during halftime of the third annual Turkey Bowl betw ...
The Elite Sapphires Dance Company performs during halftime of the third annual Turkey Bowl between Las Vegas high school students and the North Las Vegas Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Exercise before or usually after a Thanksgiving meal is a good practice, doctors say.

Members of several Las Vegas Valley police departments and some high school students got an early start on Saturday.

They engaged in the third annual Turkey Bowl in a game of flag football in North Las Vegas.

We’re not aware of who won or if a score was kept.

But, certainly, some weight was lost in advance of the holiday.

Here are photos from the game.

MOST READ
1
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
2
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
3
4 suspects in 17-year-old’s fatal beating appear in adult court
4 suspects in 17-year-old’s fatal beating appear in adult court
4
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
5
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 killed in east Las Vegas crash
By / RJ

A 37-year-old man was killed Friday night when his pickup truck drove through a dead-end street and a fence before crashing into a wall in east Las Vegas.

More stories
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
North Las Vegas police seek information about shootings at residence
North Las Vegas police seek information about shootings at residence
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Here’s the 1st glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy
Here’s the 1st glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy
School bus, SUV collide in southwest valley
School bus, SUV collide in southwest valley
Police seek help finding suspect in assault case
Police seek help finding suspect in assault case