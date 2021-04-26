61°F
Local

Power restored to Mount Charleston after wind-caused outage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2021 - 9:53 am
 
Mount Charleston on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Power was restored to Mount Charleston at 8:34 a.m. on Monday, a day after high winds caused a power outage, a NV Energy spokeswoman said.

Winds gusting up to 50 mph caused the initial outage on Sunday, but officials had decided not to restore power until Monday because of extreme fire weather conditions. Winds were expected to diminish during the day, though gusts up to 30 mph remained in the forecast, along with a chance of rain

“Our crews inspected the lines this morning to ensure there was no damage, and that no debris or vegetation had blown into them before we turned power on,” utility spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said. “We appreciate the support of our efforts to keep the public and environment safe from wildfires.”

The outage had affected about 450 NV Energy customers on Sunday night. A high of about 70 degrees is expected on Monday before temperatures climb throughout the rest of the week.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

