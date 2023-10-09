Powerball rises to $1.73B, second biggest in U.S. history

Nobody matched all six numbers Monday, raising the Wednesday drawing to $1.73 billion for the annuity payout, $756.6 million for all cash.

People who declined to give their names make their picks as they wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store just across the Nevada/California border near Primm on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Powerball drawing for Monday, Oct. 9 , 2023, will be worth $1.55 billion for the annuity or $679.8 million for all cash, both before taxes. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

The “losing” streak continues.

No tickets matched the winning numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, raising the Wednesday drawing to $1.73 billion or $756.6 million for all cash.

If won, it will be the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history behind $2.04 billion won on a Powerball ticket purchased by Edwin Castro of California on Nov. 7, 2022. He took the cash payout of $997.6 million, according to California Lottery officials.

The numbers drawn Monday were: 16-34-46-55-67 and Powerball 14.

A ticket sold in Florida matched the five regular numbers and the power play of 3. Four other tickets matched all fiove numbrerds and will win $12 million each.

The odds of winning are 1 on 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.

Tickets are sold in 45 states and several U.S. territories, but not in Nevada.

