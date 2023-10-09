Powerball rises to $1.73B, second biggest in U.S. history
The “losing” streak continues.
No tickets matched the winning numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, raising the Wednesday drawing to $1.73 billion or $756.6 million for all cash.
If won, it will be the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history behind $2.04 billion won on a Powerball ticket purchased by Edwin Castro of California on Nov. 7, 2022. He took the cash payout of $997.6 million, according to California Lottery officials.
The numbers drawn Monday were: 16-34-46-55-67 and Powerball 14.
A ticket sold in Florida matched the five regular numbers and the power play of 3. Four other tickets matched all fiove numbrerds and will win $12 million each.
The odds of winning are 1 on 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.
Tickets are sold in 45 states and several U.S. territories, but not in Nevada.
