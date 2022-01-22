Raiders’ Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving after DUI arrest

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was recently arrested on a DUI charge, has received a reckless driving citation from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge shortly after the team returned from a road game in Indianapolis.

Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said Friday that a citation was issued to Hobbs, but she provided no further information on the date and time or the nature of the infraction Hobbs is accused of. A request for more details from the agency was pending.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Hobbs received a misdemeanor citation of “reckless driving/disregard safety.” The date of the citation is listed as Sunday, and it was filed with the court Thursday.

Previously, Hobbs, 22, was arrested by Las Vegas police at 4:09 a.m. Jan. 3 in a parking garage at The Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, then booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor count of DUI.

Hobbs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, issued a statement Friday afternoon.

“We understand that a traffic citation was issued to Mr. Hobbs, and we will address it in the court system,” the statement read.

