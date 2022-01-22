58°F
Raiders’ Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving after DUI arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2022 - 4:30 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2022 - 4:34 pm
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs warms up before an NFL football game against the ...
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge shortly after the team returned from a road game in Indianapolis. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Hobbs received a misdemeanor citation of “reckless driving/disregard safety” that was filed with the court on Sunday. Jan. 16. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was recently arrested on a DUI charge, has received a reckless driving citation from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said Friday that a citation was issued to Hobbs, but she provided no further information on the date and time or the nature of the infraction Hobbs is accused of. A request for more details from the agency was pending.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Hobbs received a misdemeanor citation of “reckless driving/disregard safety.” The date of the citation is listed as Sunday, and it was filed with the court Thursday.

Previously, Hobbs, 22, was arrested by Las Vegas police at 4:09 a.m. Jan. 3 in a parking garage at The Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, then booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor count of DUI.

Hobbs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, issued a statement Friday afternoon.

“We understand that a traffic citation was issued to Mr. Hobbs, and we will address it in the court system,” the statement read.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

