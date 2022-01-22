Raiders’ Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving after DUI arrest
Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was recently arrested on a DUI charge, has received a reckless driving citation from the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said Friday that a citation was issued to Hobbs, but she provided no further information on the date and time or the nature of the infraction Hobbs is accused of. A request for more details from the agency was pending.
Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Hobbs received a misdemeanor citation of “reckless driving/disregard safety.” The date of the citation is listed as Sunday, and it was filed with the court Thursday.
Previously, Hobbs, 22, was arrested by Las Vegas police at 4:09 a.m. Jan. 3 in a parking garage at The Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, then booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor count of DUI.
Hobbs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, issued a statement Friday afternoon.
“We understand that a traffic citation was issued to Mr. Hobbs, and we will address it in the court system,” the statement read.
