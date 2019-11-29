Record cold could arrive in Las Vegas this weekend

It’s time to prepare for possible record cold temperatures this weekend.

Australian shepards Pfeiffer, left, and Timp, owned by Chris Clark and his, wife Alissa Schiffrin, of Las Vegas, play in the snow on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. The dogs are named after Pfeifferhorn peak and Mount Timpanogos in Utah. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Matthew Pham, 4, of Las Vegas, left, throws snow into the air while sledding with his brother Michael Pham, 10, center, their friend Chau Nguyen, 8, right, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Upper Lee Meadows on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Maria Kutanova, 8, of Las Vegas makes a snow angel on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

That’s the advice from National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny and breezy conditions in the valley with a high of 49. Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 40. That high is 3 degrees above the record of 46 set in 2006.

Some snow flurries were reported in western Las Vegas Friday morning, mostly in Summerlin.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 33. Winds will be lighter at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 before midnight.

Saturday could see a high of 47, with Sunday’s high forecast to be 50.

The cold follows on the heels of a Thanksgiving rainstorm that soaked the with anywhere from 0.6 of an inch of rain in the northwest to a 0.25 of an inch in Boulder City and Henderson.

Sporadic snow showers in mountains

Sporadic snow showers will add to the snowfall totals in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. The snow should taper off by nightfall, Boothe said.

“According to some instrument readings, the Spring Mountains received from 7 to 10 inches in the 24 hours ending at midnight Thursday with most of that from noon to midnight,” Booth said.

The storm totals range from 14 to 20 inches since snow started falling Wednesday.

After the snow ends later Friday in the mountains, it should be clear until Wednesday when another storm front could bring rain or snow to the area, Boothe said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-02117. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.