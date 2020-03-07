Red Rock Canyon’s scenic loop temporarily closed

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s scenic loop is closed temporarily Saturday afternoon due to a large number of visitors, according to an announcement on Twitter.

The entrance of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The conservation area made the announcement at 1:47 p.m. on Twitter.

“This weather is definitely spring-like, meaning we are experiencing high visitation and the Scenic Drive is closed temporarily due to capacity,” according to the post.

