Residents scramble to find shelter after Las Vegas apartment fire

Jared Weldon, a resident of the Rancho Verde apartments, talks about a fire at the apartment complex. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters respond to a blaze Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Rancho Verde Apartments, 98 S. Martin L. King Blvd., in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Residents of a Las Vegas apartment complex were searching for temporary living arrangements Friday after a Thursday night fire forced them out of their homes.

The fire at the Rancho Verde Apartments, 98 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., broke out around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. It was not a particularly large fire, confined to one unit, but the Las Vegas Fire Department said power to all 16 units had to be turned off as a safety precaution pending reinspection of electrical equipment. No one was injured.

As of Friday afternoon, the power remained off at the complex near Bonanza Road, impacting about 75 people.

“We were blessed nobody got hurt,” said resident Jared Weldon. “So now we have to go through the inconvenience of not having a home.”

Weldon said his family was having guests over at the apartment for the holidays Thursday night when firefighters knocked on his door and told him they had to leave.

“They said we’ve got to evacuate, so I had to evacuate my immediate family and the family visiting, about nine or 10 of us,” Weldon said.

Weldon’s family spent Thursday night at a hotel. By Friday, with the power still off, his options for housing were limited. He said he planned to seek assistance from the American Red Cross for housing Friday night.

“They can’t put the electric back on until they see that it is safe, which I don’t want to be in a place that isn’t safe,” Weldon said.

The Red Cross’ Southern Nevada chapter was providing vouchers to families needing help, said spokeswoman Jennifer Sparks.

“We were on the scene Thursday night checking to make sure everyone had a place to stay,” Sparks said. “A majority of people had a place they said that they could go to. … We have been out responding again today.”

Management of the apartment complex said they are working with authorities to get power to the apartments restored as quickly as possible.

“I spoke to the fire chief this morning and they explained they cut the power to the whole building because they couldn’t identify last night whether wiring for other apartments was compromised,” said Suzanne Reinke, regional vice president of operations for Sunrise Management. “It put us in a bad spot.

“… We are waiting on the inspector to come out and inspect the uninspected apartments to verify the wiring is OK, everything is good and we can get the power back on,” Reinke said. “Then we can take it to the city to get the expedited permits to get the authorization to get the power back on. Then, next we can go to the power company and say, ‘Here’s our permits you can turn the power back on.’”

But Reinke said she did not know how long the process would take.

“We are trying to work with different residents as they come in,” she said.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated to be about $75,000.

