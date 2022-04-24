73°F
Restaurant

Estiatorio Milos presenting a celebratory Greek Easter menu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2022 - 5:22 pm
 
To celebrate the holiday, Estiatorio Milos is presenting a special Sunday prix fixe menu of sea ...
To celebrate the holiday, Estiatorio Milos is presenting a special Sunday prix fixe menu of seasonal Greek specialties. (Estiatorio Milos)

In Orthodox Christian culture — which follows the Julian calendar system — it’s Easter weekend. To celebrate the holiday, Estiatorio Milos in the Venetian Resort Las Vegas is presenting a special Sunday prix fixe menu of seasonal Greek specialties.

Chef Costas Spiliadis’ curated offerings begin with red-dyed hard-boiled eggs, long a symbol of Easter across many cultures. Following, magiritsa will be ladled; it’s a rich, lemony lamb-based soup that’s traditionally served to break fasting after Lent. There will be also a green Easter salad composed of Romaine lettuce, crumbled feta cheese and dill dressing.

For the main course, spit-roasted lamb will be sliced and presented with oven-roasted potatoes and wild mountain greens on the side. Tsoureki, a beautifully braided Greek Easter bread, completes the exuberant meal.

Altogether, the menu is symbolic of the Easter story, Old Testament traditions and local folklore. Ask your server for the interesting details as courses are served.

The menu is available during brunch and dinner hours, noon to 2:45 p.m. and 5 to 9:45 p.m., for $145 per person.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.

