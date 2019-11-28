DUI suspected in fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley on Thanksgiving morning where driving under the influence is suspected.

Las Vegas police officers investigate a fatal crash at Durango Drive and Russell Road in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at South Durango Drive and West Russell Road in the southwest valley on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning after a possible DUI driver ran a red light in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

The crash was reported at 8:35 a.m. at South Durango Drive and West Russell Road, east of the 215 Beltway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart. The intersection was shut down about 9 a.m., and it wasn’t immediately clear when roads were expected to reopen.

Stuart said the woman was southbound on Durango when a suspected DUI driver, heading west on Russell, ran the light and struck her vehicle. The woman died at the scene, and will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once her family has been notified.

Meanwhile, the driver who ran the light was hospitalized with unknown injuries, and a 12-year-old passenger in the driver’s car was taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to Stuart.

No other details are immediately available.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

