Intersection closed after crash in Las Vegas Valley

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2024 - 10:01 am
 

An intersection is closed Monday morning after a reported crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The crash occurred just after 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of South Valley View Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department social media post.

Use alternate routes to avoid delays, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
