Intersection closed after crash in Las Vegas Valley
An intersection is closed Monday morning after a reported crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
The crash occurred just after 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of South Valley View Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department social media post.
Use alternate routes to avoid delays, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
