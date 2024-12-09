Intersection closed after crash in Las Vegas Valley

An intersection is closed Monday morning after a reported crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The crash occurred just after 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of South Valley View Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department social media post.

Use alternate routes to avoid delays, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.