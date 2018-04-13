Man killed in Arizona plane crash was Las Vegas-based pilot

Erik Valente, one of six people killed in a small plane crash Monday night in Arizona, was a Las Vegas-based pilot who had been flying for half his life.

Erik Valente was a Las Vegas-based pilot who was killed in an Arizona plane crash, Monday, April 9, 2018. (All In Aviation)

Paul Sallach, president of All In Aviation flight school and Valente’s boss, remembered the Las Vegas man as a wonderful person and an experienced pilot.

“He was born with aviation in his blood,” Sallach told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday.

Two other victims — Helena Lagos, 22, and James Louis Pedroza, 28 — also were from Las Vegas.

Lagos was an international business student at UNLV. A vigil in her memory is slated for 7:30 p.m. today at North Las Vegas’ Tropical Breeze Park, 1505 E. Tropical Parkway.

Investigators have not confirmed whether Valente or Pedroza was flying the Piper PA-24 Comanche when it crashed on a suburban Phoenix golf course Monday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Thursday that Pedroza never applied for his student pilot certificate.

Valente’s full certification history wasn’t immediately available, but FAA records show that his pilot’s license and flight instructor certification were issued March 15. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said a certificate issue date does not necessarily mean that is the date the pilot received a license.

Scottsdale, Arizona, police said Valente was 26, but people close to the pilot said he was 32.

According to a pilot biography page on All In Aviation’s website, Valente, who was independently contracted by the school, began flight training when he was 16 at Rancho High School’s aviation academy. He received his private pilot certificate before he graduated.

Valente’s Facebook profile also shows he has worked as a corporate jet pilot since 2014 and studied aviation management at the University of North Dakota.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“It’s a tragic loss, and we’re all waiting for answers,” Sallach said.

The flight school released a statement Friday: “While not serving in any capacity as an All In Aviation instructor on that fateful night, our clients always had glowing reviews any time we were able to contract his services. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the friends and family affected by his tragedy.”

Three others killed in the crash have been identified as Mariah Sunshine Coogan, 23; Anand Anil Patel, 28; and Iris Carolina Rodriguez Garcia, 23.

Patel was an Oklahoma resident, and Coogan was a horse trainer and aspiring model from Santa Rosa, California, according to The Associated Press. Garcia’s hometown wasn’t immediately available.

