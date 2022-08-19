Reopening date for route through Death Valley announced

The park also received nearly $12 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for repairing roads.

Construction machinery continues to clear State Route 190 of mud flows within Death Valley National Park following monsoon flood damage last week on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The National Park Service has announced State Route 190 through the park will reopen Friday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction machinery continues to clear State Route 190 of mud flows within Death Valley National Park following monsoon flood damage on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Once again, Death Valley National Park has announced a reopening date for State Route 190 through the park.

After the California Department of Transportation delayed opening the route for a third time on Tuesday, the National Park Service announced State Route 190 would fully reopen Friday following severe flooding in the park that damaged roads earlier this month.

Visitors will now be able to access Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Furnace Creek and Emigrant Campgrounds with the route reopening, according to the park service. However, other roads in the park may be closed for restoration. The park service also warned visitors to avoid backcountry roads as not all roads have been examined for damage. To see a map of closed roads and trails in the park, visit nps.gov/deva.

Monsoon rains are forecast in the park for the next week. Roads may close depending on weather conditions. The park service warned visitors to respect signs and barricades and not enter closed roads or areas.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the park would receive nearly $12 million to repair roads. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the funds would allow roads to reopen quickly.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.