Route through Death Valley delayed again, reopening date to be determined

The reopening of State Route 190 through Death Valley National Park has been delayed three times in the past month.

A roadblock remains on State Route 190 leading into Death Valley National Park, following monsoon flood damage on Aug. 5, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The California Department of Transportation has delayed the opening of State Route 190 through Death Valley National Park for a third time following severe flooding on Aug. 5.

The route will reopen no sooner than Aug. 19, according to the National Park Service.

ATTN DRIVERS: @Caltrans9 has delayed the reopening of State Route 190 through @DeathValleyNPS. Crews are still working to ready the highway following severe flash flooding earlier this month. We will update our social media channels once a new reopening date has been determined. pic.twitter.com/wCw3VRMbXX — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 17, 2022

After a near-record 1.46 inches of rain hit the park earlier this month, the California Department of Transportation initially announced the state route would reopen by Aug. 9. Reopening was delayed again to Aug. 17, but the route across the western side of the park that connects to Panamint Springs Resort, Father Crowley Overlook and Lee Flat was reopened on Aug. 10.

On Monday, the department delayed reopening the route for the third time as crews continue to work on repairing the road. Most park roads continue to be closed.

Caltrans crews are making great progress at clearing State Route 190 through @DeathValleyNPS, but there is a lot of work to be done on the shoulders of the highway that were eroded and washed away by flash flooding last week. pic.twitter.com/oSyOPwPWeC — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 12, 2022

Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Dantes View, Zabriskie Point, Badwater Basin and the Mesquite Sand Dunes remain inaccessible via State Route 190 due to flood damage. Park rangers warned visitors to avoid backcounty roads through the park that may be impassible due to damage and debris.

The park is still technically open if entered on foot, but the park service has discouraged visitors to enter this way because of dangerous heat. The forecast at Death Valley called for sunny conditions this week with highs around 115 degrees near Furnace Creek and lows between 69 and 72 degrees in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.