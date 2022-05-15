Speed a factor as bicyclist dies in North Las Vegas crash

Police said speed was a factor in a crash that killed a bicyclist in North Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

North Las Vegas police responded about 8:20 a.m. to the intersection of Dorrell Lane and Bostick Weir Street near the 215 Beltway, east of Fifth Street, officer Alexander Cuevas said.

An SUV was headed east when it struck the bicyclist, who was headed south, Cuevas said.

The rider, only described as a man in his 30s, died at University Medical Center, according to the officer.

The motorist, who was interviewed by officers, was not impaired, Cuevas said, adding that speed was a factor in the crash.

The victim is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Police “would like to take this time to remind the public to be aware of all surroundings and obey the speed limit,” Cuevas said.

Additional details were not provided.

