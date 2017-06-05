Coroner IDs 23-year-old killed in Summerlin rollover crash

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 23-year-old who died Sunday in a rollover crash in Summerlin has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Andre Gallagher of Las Vegas.

Gallagher died after crashing his car into a landscape median at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Ridgemoor Street. Gallagher, whose vehicle rolled over in the westbound lanes, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

He died at the scene.

Gallagher’s death is the 61st traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2017.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.