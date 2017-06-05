ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Summerlin

Coroner IDs 23-year-old killed in Summerlin rollover crash

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2017 - 11:59 am
 

A 23-year-old who died Sunday in a rollover crash in Summerlin has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Andre Gallagher of Las Vegas.

Gallagher died after crashing his car into a landscape median at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Ridgemoor Street. Gallagher, whose vehicle rolled over in the westbound lanes, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

He died at the scene.

Gallagher’s death is the 61st traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2017.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like