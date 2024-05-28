Skateboarder dies nearly 2 weeks after being hit in northwest Las Vegas Valley

An 18-year-old riding a skateboard who was struck nearly two weeks ago in the northwest Las Vegas Valley has died.

The crash occurred just before 5:05 p.m. May 15 on West Deer Springs Way east of North Durango Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. A 1997 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck was westbound on Deer Springs when the victim, identified by Metro as Malachi Green, 18, was riding a skateboard going north on Durango outside a crosswalk in heavy traffic.

Green was taken to University Medical Center, with injuries determined to be life-threatening, Metro said. Hospital officials informed Metro on Monday that Green had died.

The pickup truck’s driver remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

