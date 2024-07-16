103°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Light showers dot Summerlin, Red Rock for 2nd straight day

A runner makes way around Lone Mountain under a rainbow as rain showers the Las Vegas Valley on ...
A runner makes way around Lone Mountain under a rainbow as rain showers the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, March 15, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Quick downpours drench Summerlin area, flash flood warning near Jean
The sun shines through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of La ...
Several Las Vegas heat records created in 11-day heat wave
Rain ends 11 days of Las Vegas heat records; storm threat looms
Dust is blown into the sky, obstructing the view of the Spring Mountains, during a haboob, Frid ...
Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2024 - 6:34 pm
 

Red Rock and Calico Basin were showing light rainfall around 6 p.m. Monday night as light clouds dot part of the Las Vegas Valley.

It was the second day of rainfall on the west side of the valley, but showers were lighter than experienced Sunday afternoon, according to National Weather Service radar.

Three Regional Flood Control District rain gauges showed .04 of an inch near Summerlin South, Red Rock and Calico Basin.

“It don’t think it is going to move into the valley much more,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.

The Monday high temperature at the airport was 110 at 2:37 p.m.

Heavier showers were dotting the Laughlin and Bullhead City, Arizona, area. Some power outages were reported and lightning and thunder were reported near the Bullhead City airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Quick downpours drench Summerlin area, flash flood warning near Jean
recommend 2
Henderson, Summerlin see some showers as monsoon season nears
recommend 3
More records fall in Las Vegas but extreme heat nears an end
recommend 4
Rain ends 11 days of Las Vegas heat records; storm threat looms
recommend 5
More Las Vegas heat records likely ahead of possible weekend relief
recommend 6
Las Vegas heat forecast likely to bake June into weather history