Light showers dot Summerlin, Red Rock for 2nd straight day
It was the second day of rainfall on the west side of the valley, but showers were lighter than experienced Sunday afternoon, according to National Weather Service radar.
Red Rock and Calico Basin were showing light rainfall around 6 p.m. Monday night as light clouds dot part of the Las Vegas Valley.
Three Regional Flood Control District rain gauges showed .04 of an inch near Summerlin South, Red Rock and Calico Basin.
“It don’t think it is going to move into the valley much more,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.
The Monday high temperature at the airport was 110 at 2:37 p.m.
Heavier showers were dotting the Laughlin and Bullhead City, Arizona, area. Some power outages were reported and lightning and thunder were reported near the Bullhead City airport.
