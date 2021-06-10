Summerlin developer breaks ground on 2 new projects in Las Vegas

Howard Hughes Corp. is developing an office building next to Las Vegas Ballpark and the second phase of a luxury apartment complex.

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on an office building, a rendering of which is seen here, next to Las Vegas Ballpark. (Courtesy of The Howard Hughes Corp.)

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on an office building, a rendering of which is seen here, next to Las Vegas Ballpark. (Courtesy of The Howard Hughes Corp.)

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on the second phase of the luxury Tanager apartment complex in Las Vegas, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy of The Howard Hughes Corp.)

Developer Howard Hughes Corp. has started construction on two new projects in Las Vegas as it ramps up the offerings in Summerlin’s commercial core.

Hughes Corp. announced Thursday that it broke ground on a 10-story office building next to Las Vegas Ballpark and on the 295-unit second phase of the luxury Tanager apartment complex nearby.

Both projects are across from the open-air Downtown Summerlin mall off Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

Texas-based Hughes Corp. owns the ballpark; the minor-league team that plays there, the Las Vegas Aviators; and the mall across the street.

It announced plans for the two new projects in January.

Spanning 22,500 acres along the valley’s western rim, Summerlin is the largest master-planned community in Las Vegas. It boasts more than 100,000 residents and commands some of the highest home and land prices in Southern Nevada.

Hughes Corp. sells land to homebuilders in Summerlin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.