Summerlin has Halloween events for a range of ages, even pets

Downtown Summerlin and its businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit with parties for adults, kids and even dogs who like to dress up and celebrate.
Andiron Steak & Sea kicks things off with an adults-only event Friday night, Oct. 26. Owner Elizabeth Blau describes the first-ever Spooky Ball as “a big Summerlin, grown-up sexy party.”
The event, which gets underway at 7 p.m., offers a DJ, photo booth and fortune teller, as well as Halloween-inspired cocktails, appetizers, food stations that include make-your-own popcorn and soft pretzels, and a devilish dessert selection of candy apples and other treats.
“I love Halloween,” Blau said. “It’s my second-favorite holiday. And I feel there’s like so much stuff for people that have kids to do. But if you don’t have kids and you love Halloween like I do, we just wanted to do something that was fun, with fall foods, where we can play with all of our desserts with candy and stuff, and just make it a fun social gathering.”
Costumes aren’t required, but she strongly encourages people to dress up in something “spooky, sexy (or) fun.” Tickets are $79 plus tax and gratuity, and available through andironsteak.com.
On Halloween night, the entire shopping center will host a more inclusive celebration called Treat Street that’s open to kids, dogs and their friends of all ages. Once again, everyone is encouraged to come in costume.
Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-7 p.m., when participating retailers will be passing out candy in the center’s common area. Kids with food allergies won’t be left out, with the Teal Pumpkin Project distributing non-candy treats such as toys.
There will also be free face-painting and balloon artists. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be throwing a Spooky Block Party on Park Centre Drive that will include screenings of “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” every half-hour from 5:10 to 7:10. And at 6:55 they’ll be trying to get as many people as possible to look to the sky and pose for a Halloween drone selfie.
Finally, for those who celebrate the holiday with their canine friends, the evening will also include a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest. The pups (and in some cases their owners) will be judged in three categories — Funniest Dog Costume, Most Creative Dog Costumes and Best Owner/Dog Costume Combination — for the chance to win prizes valued at over $250. Check-in starts at 4:30, and the contest starts promptly at 5:30. If you or your dog plans to participate, you can register online at animalfoundation.com. The cost is $20 for one pet and $10 for each additional pet, with the proceeds benefiting The Animal Foundation.
