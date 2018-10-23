Summerlin/Centennial Hills

Summerlin has Halloween events for a range of ages, even pets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2018 - 4:16 pm
 

Downtown Summerlin and its businesses are getting into the Halloween spirit with parties for adults, kids and even dogs who like to dress up and celebrate.

Andiron Steak & Sea kicks things off with an adults-only event Friday night, Oct. 26. Owner Elizabeth Blau describes the first-ever Spooky Ball as “a big Summerlin, grown-up sexy party.”

The event, which gets underway at 7 p.m., offers a DJ, photo booth and fortune teller, as well as Halloween-inspired cocktails, appetizers, food stations that include make-your-own popcorn and soft pretzels, and a devilish dessert selection of candy apples and other treats.

“I love Halloween,” Blau said. “It’s my second-favorite holiday. And I feel there’s like so much stuff for people that have kids to do. But if you don’t have kids and you love Halloween like I do, we just wanted to do something that was fun, with fall foods, where we can play with all of our desserts with candy and stuff, and just make it a fun social gathering.”

Costumes aren’t required, but she strongly encourages people to dress up in something “spooky, sexy (or) fun.” Tickets are $79 plus tax and gratuity, and available through andironsteak.com.

On Halloween night, the entire shopping center will host a more inclusive celebration called Treat Street that’s open to kids, dogs and their friends of all ages. Once again, everyone is encouraged to come in costume.

Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-7 p.m., when participating retailers will be passing out candy in the center’s common area. Kids with food allergies won’t be left out, with the Teal Pumpkin Project distributing non-candy treats such as toys.

There will also be free face-painting and balloon artists. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be throwing a Spooky Block Party on Park Centre Drive that will include screenings of “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” every half-hour from 5:10 to 7:10. And at 6:55 they’ll be trying to get as many people as possible to look to the sky and pose for a Halloween drone selfie.

Finally, for those who celebrate the holiday with their canine friends, the evening will also include a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest. The pups (and in some cases their owners) will be judged in three categories — Funniest Dog Costume, Most Creative Dog Costumes and Best Owner/Dog Costume Combination — for the chance to win prizes valued at over $250. Check-in starts at 4:30, and the contest starts promptly at 5:30. If you or your dog plans to participate, you can register online at animalfoundation.com. The cost is $20 for one pet and $10 for each additional pet, with the proceeds benefiting The Animal Foundation.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

