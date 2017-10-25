Summerlin office building developer signs law firm as first tenant

Summerlin’s developer has signed its first tenant for an office building under construction near Red Rock Resort.

The Howard Hughes Corp. announced its first tenant, law firm Greenberg Traurig, for a six-story office building, seen here in a rendering, near Red Rock Resort. Howard Hughes Corp.

The Howard Hughes Corp. announced Wednesday that law firm Greenberg Traurig would occupy roughly 16,000 square feet on the sixth floor of the suburban Las Vegas building.

It did not disclose the terms of the lease.

Greenberg Traurig, which has 38 locations, founded its Las Vegas office in 2005. The firm is based locally in the Hughes Center office park east of the Strip.

Efforts to get comments from the firm were not immediately successful.

Howard Hughes’ new six-story office building is at the southeast corner of Pavilion Center and Griffith Peak drives, near the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility, City National Arena.

The Dallas-based developer broke ground on the office project in the second quarter and expects to finish by next summer. The office building is slated to include a three-story parking garage.

As part of its announcement Wednesday, Howard Hughes also said that its nine-story office building in the Downtown Summerlin open-air mall is 94 percent leased.

