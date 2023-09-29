86°F
Local

Test out electric vehicles and e-bikes at this Saturday Clark County event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2023 - 7:43 pm
 
Ebikes and all sorts of electric vehicles will be available for riding, driving and looking at ...
Ebikes and all sorts of electric vehicles will be available for riding, driving and looking at from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at a Clark County event. (Getty Images)

A wide variety of electric vehicles will be available for viewing, driving and riding at a Clark County event Saturday.

Passenger cars, trucks, utility vehicles, e-bikes and even battery/electric lawn equipment will be available at the county’s Department of Environment and Sustainability’s Drive Electric Week Ride-and-Drive event.

More than two dozen vendors, including several major electric car makers, are scheduled to show their wares and let attendees get their hands behind the wheel.

Environmentally friendly food vendors will be providing refreshments for purchase.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clark County Building Department parking lot, 4701 W. Russell Road.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

