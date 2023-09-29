Test out electric vehicles and e-bikes at this Saturday Clark County event

More than two dozen vendors, including several major electric car makers, are scheduled to show their wares and let attendees get their hands behind the wheel.

Ebikes and all sorts of electric vehicles will be available for riding, driving and looking at from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at a Clark County event. (Getty Images)

A wide variety of electric vehicles will be available for viewing, driving and riding at a Clark County event Saturday.

Passenger cars, trucks, utility vehicles, e-bikes and even battery/electric lawn equipment will be available at the county’s Department of Environment and Sustainability’s Drive Electric Week Ride-and-Drive event.

Environmentally friendly food vendors will be providing refreshments for purchase.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clark County Building Department parking lot, 4701 W. Russell Road.

