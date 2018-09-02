1 person dies after crash near Las Vegas Strip

One person was killed early Sunday in a crash at a rear entrance to a Strip resort, Las Vegas police said.

A 28-year-old woman suspected of driving impaired was killed early Sunday in a crash at a rear entrance to a Strip resort, Las Vegas police said.

Just after 2:50 a.m., the woman, driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, collided with a 2006 Honda Civic at the rear entrance to Caesars Palace at Frank Sinatra Drive and Jay Sarno Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The Pontiac driver, who police said was not wearing a seatbelt, was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

A 29-year-old man from Corona, California, riding in the Pontiac’s front passenger seat also was taken to the hospital for treatment for nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they have determined that the Pontiac was “excessively speeding and passing other vehicles” when it struck the rear passenger side of the Honda, police said. The two vehicles were heading north on Frank Sinatra at the time of the collision.

The impact sent the Pontiac spinning clockwise off the roadway and onto the northeast corner of the intersection at Jay Sarno before crashing into a concrete base of a light pole.

Police said the 26-year-old man driving the Honda did not show any signs of impairment. He was not injured.

The woman’s death marked the second DUI-related traffic fatality investigated by Metro during the Labor Day weekend. Her death also was the department’s 90th traffic death this year.

On Friday morning, a three-car crash at Eastern and Harmon avenues allegedly caused by a suspected DUI driver left 8-year-old Levi Echenique dead. His parents, who were recovering from their injuries at a local hospital, were taking him to school that morning.

The crash injured three others, police said, including the suspect in the crash, 25-year-old Aylin Alvarez-Perez. She is facing reckless driving and DUI charges.

The Las Vegas woman killed in Sunday’s collision will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once her family has been notified.

