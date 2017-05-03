Aerospace company gets OK to fly drones on Las Vegas Strip

Jason Drotman of System Integration Plus, left, and William O’Donnell, vice president of technology at AviSight, pose for a photo with a drone carrying their Ranger 30x optical zoom camera at the Commercial UAV Expo at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Tuesday Nov. 1, 2016. Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Strip has a new business amenity: drones.

Las Vegas-based AviSight, an aerospace and remote sensing services company, is the first company in the U.S. to be able to fly down the entire resort corridor including the Strip.

William O’Donnell, AviSight’s vice president of technology, said the Federal Aviation Administration gave them the go-ahead early this week after months of “waiting and hoping.”

“We wanted to go out there and fly, but we’ve been swamped with so much other stuff going on we haven’t had the time to go out there and do our maiden voyage,” O’Donnell said with a chuckle. He said he anticipates “finally” getting out there later this week or early next week.

The approval opens many new business opportunities for AviSight to contract its services.

“Here in Las Vegas, 90 percent of the major business is done down in the Strip area,” O’Donnell said. “You have the movie stuff, that’s going to be huge. Each individual casino that wants marketing pieces to be able to showcase their casinos like never before, now they’re able to with beautiful drone footage.”

He said he anticipates drone survey capacity to lend a hand to construction-related work, with several “burgeoning construction projects” including Resorts World Las Vegas, Paradise Park at Wynn Las Vegas and the Raiders stadium.

“It’s not only going to save money for the actual construction work, but it’s going to save a tremendous amount of time,” O’Donnell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

