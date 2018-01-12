Bellagio Conservatory debuts Chinese ‘Year of the Dog’ display

The Bellagio Gardens has gone to the dogs, with 18 on display to celebrate the “Year of the Dog.”

Bellagio garden debuts "Year of the Dog" Chinese New Year display. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bellagio has gone to the dogs.

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens debuted its Chinese New Year display earlier this week, and it’s themed to fit the “Year of the Dog.” There are 18 dogs in the display to represent the beginning of 2018, and an 18 ft. tall husky dominating the center of the display.

The gardens are also filled with Chinese lanterns, cherry blossoms, a money tree and a koi pond.

The display will be up through Mar. 3.

