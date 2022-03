The Bellagio Conservatory Botanical Gardens has unveiled its “Flights of Fancy” spring display on the Strip.

Visitors enjoy the new spring display “Flights of Fancy” at the Bellagio Conservatory on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ed Libby, conservatory designer and artistic director, at the new spring display “Flights of Fancy” at the Bellagio Conservatory on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Bellagio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The official start of spring is right around the corner, and the Bellagio is celebrating.

On Monday, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveiled its “Flights of Fancy” spring display on the Strip. The first day of spring is Sunday.

In January, the conservatory celebrated the Year of the Tiger with a festive New Year display.