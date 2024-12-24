Bellagio’s holiday display draws Christmas Eve crowds – PHOTOS

Coming to Vegas for Christmas? Plenty of options available on Strip

Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors turned out in droves to see the ‘Twas holiday display at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Christmas Eve Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

The display, from designer Ed Libby, features a 45-foot holiday tree fir from Burney, Calif., topped with a glimmering Swarovski star and decked with 8,700 ornaments, among many other larger-than-life highlights.

Outside, traffic was backed-up with visitors waiting to park at the hotel and others on the sidewalks catching a glimpse of Bellagio’s famed fountains.