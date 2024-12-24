63°F
The Strip

Bellagio’s holiday display draws Christmas Eve crowds – PHOTOS

Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gar ...
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Andrew Nowaihed, 1, his mother Sara and father Makram of United Arab Emerates take in ‘T ...
Andrew Nowaihed, 1, his mother Sara and father Makram of United Arab Emerates take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nelson family of Las Vegas take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conserva ...
The Nelson family of Las Vegas take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gar ...
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ellie Tolentino, 4, her mother Natasha and grandmother Chin Lac of Los Angeles pose in ‘ ...
Ellie Tolentino, 4, her mother Natasha and grandmother Chin Lac of Los Angeles pose in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gar ...
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cleo Nelson, 3, and her dad Frederick of Las Vegas take in ‘Twas holiday flower display ...
Cleo Nelson, 3, and her dad Frederick of Las Vegas take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gar ...
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sofia Giacomomi and Santino De parasis of Argentina take a selfie in ‘Twas holiday flowe ...
Sofia Giacomomi and Santino De parasis of Argentina take a selfie in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gar ...
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Quan and Stella Wang, both 8, pose in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Con ...
David Quan and Stella Wang, both 8, pose in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gar ...
Guests take in ‘Twas holiday flower display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. ‘Twas, which is inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” will be on display through January 4. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2024 - 3:46 pm
 

Visitors turned out in droves to see the ‘Twas holiday display at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Christmas Eve Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

The display, from designer Ed Libby, features a 45-foot holiday tree fir from Burney, Calif., topped with a glimmering Swarovski star and decked with 8,700 ornaments, among many other larger-than-life highlights.

Outside, traffic was backed-up with visitors waiting to park at the hotel and others on the sidewalks catching a glimpse of Bellagio’s famed fountains.

