Bellagio’s holiday display draws Christmas Eve crowds – PHOTOS
Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens ‘Twas holiday display features larger-than-life creations.
Visitors turned out in droves to see the ‘Twas holiday display at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Christmas Eve Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas.
The display, from designer Ed Libby, features a 45-foot holiday tree fir from Burney, Calif., topped with a glimmering Swarovski star and decked with 8,700 ornaments, among many other larger-than-life highlights.
Outside, traffic was backed-up with visitors waiting to park at the hotel and others on the sidewalks catching a glimpse of Bellagio’s famed fountains.