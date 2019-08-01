Bollards installed at Welcome to Las Vegas sign

The installation is part of about 4,000 barriers to protect pedestrians along more than 4 miles of the Strip.

Construction crews pour cement where they began installing steel posts on the Strip near Aria hotel-casino Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 to protect pedestrians, locals and tourists walking along Las Vegas Boulevard. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

People walk past safety bollards on the Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk past recently installed safety bollard on the Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

New bollards were welcomed Wednesday at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip.

The installation is part of about 4,000 barriers to protect pedestrians along more than 4 miles of the Strip, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

The Hawaiian Marketplace and Bellagio fountains were among the first locations to have bollards installed in late 2017. About 1,000 were added last year, and 2,000 should be in place by the end of this year.

The 4-foot-tall posts are barriers connected underground so they are strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph, Clark County officials have said in the past.

Initial discussions about bollard installations started after a December 2015 incident when a driver plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk in front of Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood Resort.

Lakeisha Holloway, 28, is scheduled to go to trial March 30, 2020.

The urgency increased after similar incidents happened in Barcelona, Spain, and Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.