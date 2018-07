Caesars Palace presented a 13½ minute fireworks show at 9:20 p.m. As part of Independence Day festivities, the resort offered carnival games, foosball, a bocce ball court and drink specials.

A fireworks show goes off at Caesars Palace on The Strip to kick off a week-long of Fourth of July festivities around the valley as seen from APEX Social Club atop the Palms in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 30, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

Did you see fireworks on the Strip on Saturday night? They came from Caesars Palace.

Independence Day is Wednesday.