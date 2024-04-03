74°F
Celebrating the final hours of the Tropicana in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Now shut down the table games staff and others gather for a champagne toast during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Now shut down, the table games staff and others gather for a 'selfie" and champagne toast during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tropicana Security Manager Robert McNeley locks the doors as the Rat Pack-era resort-hotel closes on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Some of the finals guests walk to the parking garade at the Tropicana on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A few remain still on as most electronic games and slot machines are shut down at the Tropicana on the final night of gaming on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The last hand of blackjack is played and chips collected during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Playing cards are gathered from an automatic shuffling machine as table games are concluded during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nancy Kirk of Saratoga, Calif. walks under the famous stained-glass ceiling on the final day of the Tropicana on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ana and Julio Rendon play one of the few remaining slot machines as most about them are shut down during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Workers prepare to remove gaming machines on the final day of the Tropicana on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Heather Holliday, left, and Liinda Garisto take a stroll about the remaining active electronic machines during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Chips are stacked and counted after the last craps game is concluded during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A bag of playing cards is set aside following the final table games during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A security team delivers pizza to the near empty registration area during the final night of gaming at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A woman talks with security personnel at the main door as the final night of gaming has concluded at the Tropicana on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Workers load gaming machines into trucks on the final day of the Tropicana on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Melanda Alcairo, who has worked at the Tropicana front desk for 21 years, waves goodbye to Todd Du Bosq, his wife Marianna, and children Juliet, 11, and Adrian, 8, all of Alexandria, Va., at the Tropicana on closing day on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Donna Hart, who has worked as a showgirl and other positions at the Tropicana for 42 years, shows a photo of her on the front page of the Review-Journal from May 25, 1994, on closing day at the Tropicana on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Senior Casino Host Lionel Madrid signs a memory book on closing day at the Tropicana on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Brown has been a chef at the Trop for 37 years.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hotel Manager Cynthia Suhyoun, left, hugs Lynn Bradley, who has worked as lead operator for 11 years, on closing day at the Tropicana on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Jeff “Elvis of Las Vegas” Stanulis poses with Nancy Brown at the Tropicana on closing day on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Brown has been a chef at the Trop for 37 years. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Employees thank guests on closing day at the Tropicana on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Tropicana General Manager Arik Knowles, left, hugs 37-year employee Cassandra Ennis after locking the doors as the Rat Pack-era resort-hotel closes on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Lynn Carlson shows a momento as her boyfriend, Mike Saccone, loads their luggage on the final day of the Tropicana on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Saccone, who performed at the Laugh Factory comedy club for 35 years, performed at the final show on Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
April 2, 2024 - 5:32 pm
 

The Tropicana, the Strip’s third-oldest casino, closed its doors permanently Tuesday. It was two days short of the 67th anniversary of its opening.

Review-Journal photographers documented the final 12 hours of the Tropicana. Take a look at the scene above.

