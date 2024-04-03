Celebrating the final hours of the Tropicana in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The Tropicana, the Strip’s third-oldest casino, closed its doors permanently Tuesday. Review-Journal photographers documented its final 12 hours.
The Tropicana, the Strip’s third-oldest casino, closed its doors permanently Tuesday. It was two days short of the 67th anniversary of its opening.
Review-Journal photographers documented the final 12 hours of the Tropicana. Take a look at the scene above.
