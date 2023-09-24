Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains

The worker had a major laceration to his neck, a Las Vegas police spokesman said.

A construction worker died in a workplace incident at the Bellagio fountains Saturday, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco said officers responded to a call about an injured worker at the fountains around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that a worker had a major laceration to his neck, according to Lourenco. He was transported to University Medical Center, but was pronounced dead.

Lourenco said the incident was classified as a workplace incident and that Occupational Safety and Health Administration is handling the investigation.

Work is currently underway in front of the Bellagio in preparation for November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. A race spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

