The Strip

Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2023 - 6:03 pm
 
Barricades block off stumps from trees cut down in front of the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Ve ...
Barricades block off stumps from trees cut down in front of the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Some trees were cut down and others relocated to improve viewing of November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A construction worker died in a workplace incident at the Bellagio fountains Saturday, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco said officers responded to a call about an injured worker at the fountains around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that a worker had a major laceration to his neck, according to Lourenco. He was transported to University Medical Center, but was pronounced dead.

Lourenco said the incident was classified as a workplace incident and that Occupational Safety and Health Administration is handling the investigation.

Work is currently underway in front of the Bellagio in preparation for November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. A race spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staff writer Mick Akers contributed to this report.

