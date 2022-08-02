88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
The Strip

Filming to disrupt overnight Strip traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2022 - 10:49 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip, seen in April 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Las Vegas Strip, seen in April 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police on late Monday announced overnight road closures on the Strip to “facilitate production filming in the area.”

The “intermittent” closures will occur from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday on Las Vegas Boulevard, between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue, police said.

It was not immediately clear what was being filmed.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
Rain helps Lake Mead rise — 3 inches
2
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Suspect arrested in attempted Summerlin shooting caught on video
Suspect arrested in attempted Summerlin shooting caught on video
4
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
5
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST