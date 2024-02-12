Heavy traffic, fallen light pole reported on Strip following Super Bowl

A fallen light pole was holding up traffic at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Flamingo Road just after 9 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A downed light pole holds up traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard South and Flamingo Road on Super Bowl Sunday. (LVMPD on Twitter)

A car crashed into a light pole just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The pole fell and was blocking a traffic lane on the Strip.

Heavy traffic had been reported on the Strip following the ending of the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Several other unrelated crashes were ensnaring traffic on the Strip on Sunday night, police said.

Further information was not immediately available. Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.