Love blooms at Bellagio Garden’s latest display — PHOTOS
A tunnel of love, the smell of orange blossom and cherub statues are just some of the highlights at the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.
The popular attraction unveiled its latest display this week that aims to transport guests to a European garden, under the theme of “Giardino Dell’ Amore.” Visitors can take in the sights for free until May 20.
“Our goal was to immerse guests in the blissful feeling of love as they embark on a sensory journey through our European garden,” Designer Ed Libby said in a news release.
The display also has a custom “L’Amore” scent featuring hints of orange blossom, fountains and floral displays that include rose-covered lanterns and a 14-foot-tall sun as well as a European-style white marble gazebo covered in multicolored flora.
Visitors can also reserve a table, tucked inside the west bed, to enjoy brunch service from Sadelle’s at $125 per person or dinner from Michael Mina for $349 per person. The prix fixe brunch and dinner menu prices do not include tax and gratuity. Reservations at The Garden Table are required and can be made online or by calling (702) 693-7317.
“Giardino Dell’ Amore” by the numbers
125,000: Individual spring blooms in floral garlands
24,000: Roses on the “Tunnel of Love” heart arches
11,541: Potted plants and flowers
8,000: Pounds of the south bed marble gazebo
7,800: Purple and white blooming branches on the wisteria trees
5,200: Square footage of boxwood hedging in the spring display
3,000: Hand-applied feathers on the peacock
320: Orange and citrus fruit in the north bed trees
80: Artists, horticulturists and engineers used to create the spring display
25: Bellagio “B” letters in the display
16 feet: Height of twin cherub sculptures
2: Colossal swans
1: Dream boat with a champagne presentation
