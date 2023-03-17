Love blooms at Bellagio Garden’s latest display — PHOTOS

A tunnel of love, the smell of orange blossom and cherub statues are just some of the highlights at the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

Ajay Nagrani of Houston takes a photo of his wife Kajal in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ajay and Kajal Nagrani of Houston in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests take in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Herb Kaopua, center, of Honolulu takes a selfie with, from left, Anjeannette Wahinekapu, Zashell Espinosa Labrador, Dana Higa-Rolls and Nikki Fan, in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Linda Montano Cano takes a photo of Jordina Paulini Goedert, left, and Karla Isabel Jaime Sanchez in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests take in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Norah Allen, 4, of Salt Lake City and her sister Ava, 2, pose for their mother Alyssa in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amanda Green, from left, Clara Green, 2, Susan Green, Heidi Wood and Breanna Wood, 4, in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Aixa Diazdeleon, left, and Yazmin Castro, both of Phoenix, in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests take in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests take in the new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore,” at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas March 16, 2023. The display, reminiscent of a European garden, runs through May 20. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A tunnel of love, the smell of orange blossom and cherub statues are just some of the highlights at the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

The popular attraction unveiled its latest display this week that aims to transport guests to a European garden, under the theme of “Giardino Dell’ Amore.” Visitors can take in the sights for free until May 20.

“Our goal was to immerse guests in the blissful feeling of love as they embark on a sensory journey through our European garden,” Designer Ed Libby said in a news release.

The display also has a custom “L’Amore” scent featuring hints of orange blossom, fountains and floral displays that include rose-covered lanterns and a 14-foot-tall sun as well as a European-style white marble gazebo covered in multicolored flora.

Visitors can also reserve a table, tucked inside the west bed, to enjoy brunch service from Sadelle’s at $125 per person or dinner from Michael Mina for $349 per person. The prix fixe brunch and dinner menu prices do not include tax and gratuity. Reservations at The Garden Table are required and can be made online or by calling (702) 693-7317.

“Giardino Dell’ Amore” by the numbers

125,000: Individual spring blooms in floral garlands

24,000: Roses on the “Tunnel of Love” heart arches

11,541: Potted plants and flowers

8,000: Pounds of the south bed marble gazebo

7,800: Purple and white blooming branches on the wisteria trees

5,200: Square footage of boxwood hedging in the spring display

3,000: Hand-applied feathers on the peacock

320: Orange and citrus fruit in the north bed trees

80: Artists, horticulturists and engineers used to create the spring display

25: Bellagio “B” letters in the display

16 feet: Height of twin cherub sculptures

2: Colossal swans

1: Dream boat with a champagne presentation

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.