Planet Hollywood cleaning up after Saturday’s pipe leak

Flooding is seen at a bar/restaurant area inside Planet Hollywood Resort on Saturday. (screengrab from Facebook video)

Crews are still cleaning and drying some areas of Planet Hollywood Resort that were flooded when a water pipe started leaking Saturday night.

The north side of the casino floor was closed after the leak was stopped, and Saturday night shows at the Sin City Theatre and Cabaret Show Lounge were canceled, according to Adrienne Prather-Marcos, spokeswoman for the hotel-casino’s parent, Caesars Entertainment Corp.

“We are close to being fully operational with only a few food and beverage outlets and gaming areas still being cleaned,” the hotel-casino said in a statement. “It is important to note that Planet Hollywood’s hotel operations, guest services and most casino and other services were unaffected by last night’s water leak.”

Planet Hollywood is still searching for the cause of the leak in a pipe that supplies water to the sprinkler system.

