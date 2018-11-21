Remembering the 1980 fire at the MGM Grand — PHOTO ARCHIVE

On November 21, 1980, a fire at the MGM Grand (now Bally’s Las Vegas) left 87 people dead and over 600 injured.

Fire raged through the MGM Grand Hotel on Friday November 21, 1980. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests are evacuated during the November 21, 1980 MGM Grand Hotel Fire. The early morning fire filled the 26 story hotel with deadly smoke trapping most of the guests in their hotel rooms. Nine helicopters from Nellis Air Force Base including two HH-53 "Jolly Green Giants" were used to airlift guests from their balconies. In total over 600 guests were injured and 87 died in the worst tragedy in Las Vegas history. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Firefighters Andy Anderson and Roy Welch are pictured at the November 21, 1980 MGM Grand Hotel fire. Over 200 firefighters responded to the blaze. Initial responders arrived on scene to find hotel guests breaking windows and attempting to escape with ropes made from blankets. Fire alarms did not sound and guests were informed of the fire by the smoke entering their rooms via the air vents. Evacuation was complicated as fire department ladders could only reach the tenth floor while guests were trapped in the upper floors. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The graphic aftermath of the November 21, 1980 MGM Grand Hotel fire can be seen in this view of a portion of the hotels entrance. The fire initiated in an area above a delicatessen on the main floor of the resort. The fire then smoldered for hours before entering a catwalk area above the casino and exploding through the casino ceiling. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County Firefighter remove a body from the entrance of the MGM Grand following the November 21, 1980 MGM Grand Hotel fire. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Firefighters survey the damage on the casino floor following the November 21, 1980 MGM Grand Hotel fire. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction workers employed at the 760 room addition to the MGM Grand Hotel joined firefighters in battling the November 21, 1980 blaze. A group of workers from C&E Concrete saw the fire erupt and rushed to assist Clark County Firefighters. Expert contended that the fire would have been quickly extinguished had the MGM been properly equipped with a sprinkler system. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An unidentified Clark County Firefighter is pictured at the November 21, 1980 MGM Grand Hotel fire. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The graphic aftermath of the November 21, 1980 MGM Grand Hotel fire can be seen in this view of a portion of the hotels entrance. The fire initiated in an area above a delicatessen on the main floor of the resort. The fire then smoldered for hours before entering a catwalk area above the casino and exploding through the casino ceiling. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction work at the MGM Grand Hotel at the southeast corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Flamingo Road. MGM began its reconstruction within one week of the November 21, 1980 fire. An 800-room tower, which was under construction at the time of the fire, will be completed before the July 30th grand opening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FIGHTING FOR LIFE: An unidentified husband grieves over his wife who was burned Friday, Nov. 21, 1980, in a monumental fire at the MGM Grand Hotel. The woman, who survived the fire, was taken to a local hospital for treatment after receiving emergency help from fire personnel. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A memorial service for the 84 victims of the Nov. 21, 1980, MGM Grand Hotel fire at the Guardian Angel Cathedral 302 East Desert Inn Road. Names include Bishop Norman F. McFarland of the Catholic diocese of Reno-Las Vegas, Monsignor Elwood LaVoy, Las Vegas Mayor William Briare, Eariqueda Rodda, John Leonetti, 57, who is confined to a wheelchair. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Cherry looks through a photo album of MGM Fire victims at his office. (Toru Kawana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Delicatessen at the MGM reopens on July 29, 1981, a little more than six months after the fire that killed 84 people started here. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire helped change hotel fire safety laws not just locally and nationally but also internationally.

Review-Journal columnist Jane Ann Morrison reported that in 2013, along with these facts:

— The hotel was built in 1973 at a cost of $106 million.

— Sprinklers that would have stopped the fire would have cost $192,000.

— More than 1,300 legal claims were filed.

— Cost to settle all the claims: $223 million.

We took a look through our archive at photos from the fire that took so many lives 38 years ago.