A 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine paid a small fortune on Friday on the Las Vegas Strip.

(Facebook)

A 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine paid a small fortune on Friday on the Las Vegas Strip.

IGT Jackpots tweeted around 8:50 p.m., “Wheel Of Fortune 25¢ just hit at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV for $326,721.71.”

The identity of the winner is not known.