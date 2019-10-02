Small fire reported at restaurant inside Las Vegas Strip casino

A report of a fire at a Las Vegas Strip casino sent a heavy response from the Clark County Fire Department on Wednesday.

Bally's on the Las Vegas Strip (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A report of a fire at a Las Vegas Strip casino sent a heavy response from the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews received the call just before 11:10 a.m. for Bally’s, 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Firefighters upon arrival saw no visible smoke. They were told that light smoke was coming from one of the offices located in a kitchen behind the Le Burger restaurant.

The fire was out before the crew’s arrival. The incident remains under investigation, Buchanan said.

No evacuations were necessary, but the kitchen was closed and the health district was notified. No injuries were reported.

The property was the location of the deadly fire at the then-MGM Grand, which left 87 people dead and hundreds injured in November 1980.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.