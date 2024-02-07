Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property

A self-proclaimed skyscraper climber who worked his way to the very top of the Sphere said he was trying to raise money.

A man is seen attempting to climb the top of the Sphere in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police presence outside the Sphere where a man climbed to the top before he was apprehended by police in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police and firefighter presence outside the Sphere where a man climbed to the top before he was apprehended by police in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A friend of the climber identified him as Maison Des Champs, a local anti-abortion advocate known as “Pro-Life Spiderman.”

Speaking near the venue on Wednesday morning, Tim Clement said that Des Champs, who is a professional climber who doesn’t use a rope or a harness, had planned the stunt over the past month.

Des Champs was cognizant of possible legal ramifications, Clement said.

“Usually what happens is they detain him, and they take him downtown, then he’ll be released,” Clement said.

Des Champs was arrested in 2021 for scaling the Aria in protest of COVID-related mandates. He was charged with two misdemeanor counts.

“This reckless act is extremely dangerous & very illegal,” a Metropolitan Police Department captain wrote on social media at the time.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Des Champs said he was climbing the Sphere to raise money for a homeless woman who is pregnant.

Clement said that his friend was trying to dissuade the woman, who is in dire financial need, from going through with an abortion.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the police said Des Champs had been taken into custody.

Des Champs, 24, was arrested and charged with destruction of property greater than $5,000 and conspiracy to destroy private property, police said Monday afternoon.

Des Champs made his climb during Super Bowl week, when hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Las Vegas for Sunday’s game.

When asked if the stunt could backfire during the busy Super Bowl week, Clement said it would only help.

“We got half a million people coming into Las Vegas for one purpose,” he said. “What a better way to bring focus on the biggest issue of our time, child sacrifice that’s going on in our backyard.”

In a statement, Sphere Entertainment thanked local law enforcement for their response to the matter.

“We are grateful to the local authorities for their support in this matter. The individuals involved are currently in the custody of LVMPD.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.