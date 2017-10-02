ad-fullscreen
The Strip

Suspect dead in Las Vegas after 59 die in nation’s worst shooting — VIDEO

By Elaine Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2017 - 5:03 am
 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms 59 are dead and more than 500 are injured in the Las Vegas Strip shooting. The suspect was killed by police on a high-level hotel floor at the Mandalay Bay. The shooting took place during the Route 91 Harvest Festival while country music artist Jason Aldean was performing.

