Suspect dead in Las Vegas after 59 die in nation’s worst shooting — VIDEO

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms 59 are dead and more than 500 are injured in the Las Vegas Strip shooting. The suspect was killed by police on a high-level hotel floor at the Mandalay Bay. The shooting took place during the Route 91 Harvest Festival while country music artist Jason Aldean was performing.