The Las Vegas Monorail, from the ’90s to today — PHOTOS

How the monorail grew from the short, MGM Grand-Bally’s line to its 3.9-mile line today.

A Las Vegas Monorail car arrives in the Convention Center station on Sept. 7, 2008. The monorail system stops at seven locations along the strip and gets riders from one end of the strip to the other in 15 minutes. (Amy Beck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Artist's rendering from May 1993 of the MGM/Bally's Monorail after it is built along Audrie St., near the Strip. (Courtesy of MGM Grand & Bally's)

Artist's rendering of the MGM/Bally's Monorail from May 1993. (Courtesy of MGM Grand & Bally's)

Denise Tedesco, office manager at High Speed Surface Transportation - Nevada, stands by a model of the monorail the company plans to build along the Strip on May 23, 1993. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A news conference for MGM Grand Incorporated and their proposed $15 million monorail route. Names include MGM Grand Inc. Chairman Bob Maxey, left, and senior vice president of operations for Bally's Hap May. Location is the MGM Grand on Las Vegas Boulevard. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The MGM/Bally's Monorail stops at the Bally's end Wednesday, July 12, 2000. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Govenor Kenny Guinn (center) stands next to an Elvis impersonator atop a drill at the site of the Sahara Monorail Station on August 16, 2001, along with a variety of other costumed entertainers from the various hotels during the groundbreaking of the Las Vegas Monorail. The 650 Million Dollar project was planned provide direct connecting service to 8 major resort properties and 9 convention facilities and was set to open for public service in 2004. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The monorail system being built on Paradise Road behind the Sahara Hotel on June 26, 2002. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists move slowly as they head North towards Desert Inn on Paradise Road due to the construction of the monorail on June 26, 2002. Both North and Southbound lanes are down to one lane each between D.I. and Spring Mountain. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monorail displayed at Convention Center on Sept. 20, 2002. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Entrance to the monorail station at the MGM Grand Hotel on March 9, 2003. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks illuminate the Las Vegas Monorail as it was unveiled June 24, 2003, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bally's showgirls offer a hand to people exiting the first Las Vegas monorail train on June 24, 2003. The Monster Energy train was set to hit the tracks in 2004. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Passengers exit the monorail at the MGM Grand station on July 20, 2004. The monorail has brought an increase in foot traffic to the Studio Walk Restaurant/Retail area. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Damage caused to the rail from a slip washer that disconnected from the Monster Energy monorail on Sept. 8, 2004. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Monorail moves above Sand Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Monorail near the MGM Grand Tuesday, March 20, 2018. The Las Vegas Monorail Co. hopes to extent the existing 3.9-mile SLS to the MGM route an additional 1.14 miles to Mandalay Bay. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Monorail arrives at the Westgate station during the first day of the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In a city where the key to success is luck, the Las Vegas Monorail has been short on it since its inception.

The monorail began in 1993 as a joint venture project between MGM and Bally’s, and in 1995 the 1-mile track opened with Mark IV monorail trains from Walt Disney World.

On July 15, 2004, the extended, 3.9-mile, seven-stop monorail opened six months late with a $650 million price tag paid for with municipal bonds.

Eight weeks later, a metal piece fell off the drive shaft of a train and hit a power rail. A week prior, a wheel fell off a train and landed in a parking lot. The monorail was temporarily shut down, and Clark County officials ordered the monorail to conduct several weeks the close inspections and empty rail testing before allowing the rail to resume public operation.

The monorail lost $85,000 a day during the shutdown. It resumed operations in December the same year.

In 2010, Las Vegas Monorail filed for bankruptcy protection, with Las Vegas Monorail Chief Executive Officer Curtis Myles citing the Great Recession as a reason for a decline in revenue. Myles said in his court filing that while the monorail was able to use revenue to cover the monorail’s operations, it could never generate enough to cover its debt. It used money from its initial financing and debt service reserves from 2004 to continue operating, but eventually depleted those resources.

In May 2011, the Sahara closed, causing further impact to the monorail’s already declining ridership. However, the opening of the SLS Las Vegas in 2014 boosted ridership to pre-2012 levels.

Plans for two monorail stations by the MSG Sphere and Mandalay Bay were submitted to Clark County in 2018 that would have extended the monorail to 5 miles with nine stops, but were halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The monorail also remained closed from March 2020 until May 2021.

During the monorail’s closure in 2020, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority purchased the monorail out of bankruptcy for $24.26 million and inherited its debt. The purchase of the monorail gave LVCVA control over a noncompete agreement that prohibited a competitor from entering the resort corridor on Las Vegas Boulevard, creating a path for the development of Elon Musk’s Boring Company’s Vegas Loop. The purchase was also made because the LVCVA needed a tranportation system to the Las Vegas Convention Center from the Strip.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill told the LVCVA board of directors in 2020 that the monorail system could become obsolete within 10 years because the monorail train manufacturer no longer makes the train cars.

This year, the monorail saw success with the NFL draft in April as many fans opted to use monorail to travel along the Strip. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, LVCVA plans to spend $2 million to maintain both the Las Vegas Monorail and The Boring Co’s underground transit system out of its $398 million budget, with monorail expenditures paid for exlusively with fares.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.